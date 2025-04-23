Usk in Bloom are to plant fruit trees at Lady Hill in the town, building on its ambition to use trees to enhance ecological health and boost community engagement.
David Luckin is the Head of Community Partnerships, Funding and Impact at Co-op and welcomed the latest round of funding commitments.
“We’re delighted to support a new funding round of 2,500 local causes across the UK and are now encouraging our members to participate and choose a cause near them,” he said.
“We know that things can be increasingly tough for communities and this funding will help deliver projects that their community needs.”