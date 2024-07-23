-
Gwent Police are appealing for information to help find Cerys Morgan, 15, who has been reported as missing.
Cerys was last seen in the St Dials area of Cwmbran at around 3pm on Monday, July 22.
She’s described as being slim with long dark hair, is around five ft tall and was wearing a short, dark-coloured coat with ‘Trapstar’ written across the back, trousers with a white stripe down the sides and white trainers.
She has known links to Cwmbran.
Cerys is also urged to get in touch to confirm she is safe and well.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101, quoting log 2400244269.