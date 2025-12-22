FORMER Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has slammed a proposed ban on trail hunting, branding it a “spiteful attack on rural communities by urban elites”.
No animals are killed in trail hunting, as a scent trail is laid for dogs to follow rather than a real animal. Mr Davies branded claims the ban was proposed on animal welfare grounds as “spurious”.
He pointed to the cruel practice of hare coursing, which is an increasing problem in the Vale of Glamorgan and Bridgend. Despite this, insufficient resources have been allocated to tackle the issue. Mr Davies said this showed the real motive behind the ban was attacking rural communities’ traditions rather than improving animal welfare.
Mr Davies said: “Banning trail hunting is another attack on our rural communities. No animals are killed. “This policy is being imposed by urban elites who neither understand nor care for the countryside. “In the Vale of Glamorgan and Bridgend, we face real problems with hare coursing. It’s an illegal practice. It’s cruel.
“Have authorities done anything about this? No. It still goes on.
“This shows the real motive behind this ban. It’s not animal welfare. It’s a spiteful attack on the rural way of life.”
The proposed ban comes as part of the UK government’s animal Welfare Strategy which was announced shortly before Christmas and which aims to set out plans to protect treasured pets and much-loved wildlife across the country.
In addition to ending the practice of puppy farming, the strategy proposes further enhances protections for dogs and wildlife, building on new laws that put an end to puppy smuggling.
Farm animals in England and Wales will also be better protected from dog attacks thanks to new livestock worrying laws giving police greater police powers to tackle the issue.
The ban on trail hunting amidst come concerns it is being used as a smokescreen for hunting.
