“I particularly remember Ray Lawrence, perhaps the best manager the team had. Once a week, usually on a Monday, I would present myself in Ray’s office to get his views on the last game, his campaign plan for the next one and his critique of my last report, which he often tore to pieces for being inaccurate. We spent the final half-hour at raised-voice frequency and I was almost always the gallant loser, mainly because he was bigger in stature than me and it was “his” team and not mine. So there!”