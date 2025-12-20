AN Old Monmothian who swapped the rugby pitch for the stage only last year says singing at the Albert Hall in the Royal Variety Show, screened tonight (Sunday, December 21) on ITV 1, was the "ultimate pinch me moment".
Dominic Callaghan was part of a 300-strong choir drawn from the first ever Cameron Mackintosh-approved amateur adult Les Miserables productions, put on last summer to celebrate the show's 40th anniversary.
Having starred as leader of the barricades Enjolras at Bristol Hippodrome, he was then chosen to join the nationwide ensemble to sing alongside the likes of Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Killian Donnelly and Bradley Jaden in the annual variety show.
Father-of-one Dominic, 31, only hung up his rugby boots to follow dad Patrick into the world of am dram last year, having previously played semi-professionally for Swansea RFC and starred in Welsh Varsity games for both Cardiff and Swansea universities.
After landing a part in the Hippodrome show, in a cast drawn from the best amateur talent in the West of England, he said of then being involved in the Royal Variety Show: "I was in disbelief, having only recently started performing – I still can't believe it happened!
"From starting my am dram journey, to performing in Les Mis, then singing with the stars... I never imagined I'd be performing alongside such artists, it’s just crazy.
"I'd never even been to the Albert Hall before, it was just surreal – it’s vast, with 5,000 seats all filled and a standing ovation. The music, the sound was just unbelievable."
Sports development t manager Dominic got to spend three days in London for the variety show filming last month, which was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
"We had a rehearsal on Monday at the Dominion Theatre, then went to the Albert Hall that night for a run through.
"On the Tuesday we had a rehearsal at the hall and watched other acts like Katherine Jenkins, Paddington Bear, Kinky Boots, which was great...
"Next day we had a a full filmed dress rehearsal, then were all bussed to the Sondheim Theatre and served dinner in the stalls doing a Q&A with the Les Mis London director and other production staff on stage.
"And then we went back for the real thing, with Jason Manford presenting the show, which finished with us performing 15 minutes of Les Mis songs to mark the 40th anniversary.
"I was nervous beforehand, but was just a small cog in a big choir, and by the time we'd done the rehearsals, was loving it.
"Sharing that experience alongside those Les Mis stars, including the current casts from the London and Paris productions, was incredible – to be part of this wall of sound singing such great songs in such an amazing venue!”
And the thrill didn't finish there, with the show followed by a party with the stars back at the shared Sondheim/Gielgud theatre bar.
"I met Cameron Mackintosh who said thanks for all your help and was lovely, and chatted with Michael Ball and stars from the London show,” added Dominic.
"Performing with and rubbing shoulders with these people was simply the experience of a lifetime."
Catch the show on ITV1 at 7.05pm or ITVX.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.