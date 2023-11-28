Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Anthony Arnold, from the Monmouth area, who has been reported as missing.
Anthony, 56, was last seen at around 5am on Monday 27 November in Cinderhill Street, Monmouth, and officers are concerned for his welfare.
It is thought that Anthony could have travelled to the Gilwern area.
He also has links to the Cwmbran and Chepstow areas.
Anyone with any information on Anthony's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300404393.
He is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.