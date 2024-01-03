Four juniors from Abergavenny squash club have been taking part in a national research project being carried out by the University of Reading.
The aim of the project is to find out whether mindfulness exercises can improve the performance of junior players.
Annie May Elliott, a research student based in Cwmbran and former GB junior cyclist, put the Abergavenny juniors through an accuracy test where they had to aim for targets on the squash court.
Osian Francis, Ethan Dudson, Joe Foster and Dylan Lewis now have to complete a daily mindfulness exercise before repeating the accuracy test.
Over 200 junior players from squash clubs across Wales and England are taking part in the research, which is due to be published in 2024.
Annie May previously competed for Newport Phoenix cycling club.
More information about the research project is at www.reading.ac.uk/internal/urop2024/archive/2023/detail.aspx?id=3659
A link to Annie May’s cycling record is at on the www.britishcycling.org.uk website.