Drivers in Raglan should prepare for minor disruptions this Friday. Monmouthshire County Council has announced a temporary road closure on Broom Road to allow essential poling works to be carried out safely.
The closure will take effect on June 19, 2026, operating between 10am and 5pm. The restriction affects a 40-meter section of the road, located approximately 180 meters from its junction with Usk Road.
A signed diversionary route will be active via Usk Road, Llancayo Road, and the C33.2 Varteg Rhiw Las Cefn Maen. Council officials have confirmed that reasonable access for properties fronting the affected area will be maintained throughout the day.
Head of Neighbourhood Services, Carl Touhig, issued the order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, warning that contravening the restrictions constitutes an offence. Works are expected to conclude the same day.
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