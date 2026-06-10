Plans to build a community hub with café and shop to become the heartbeat of a Powys village have been lodged with Bannau Brycheiniog planners.
The application to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) planners has been made by Llangattock Community Council at the extreme north-west edge of the village Recreation ground.
The proposal is to create a community hub, daytime meeting space, café and small shop at the Recreation ground with supporting highways access and parking.
The proposal includes parking, with seven spaces, including two disabled spaces, which would be provided at the southern end of Legar Field.
Llangattock Community Council has explained that creating the hub will be essential to the Recreation ground and will support public use of this “important open space.”
The council said: “At present, there is no existing shop/retail or daytime meeting space in Llangattock.
“Extensive community consultations have demonstrated a desire to fill this gap.”
“These proposals have been developed by a group of councillors and residents with the assistance of an architect, Glyn Smith, and other paid consultants,” added the council.
Documents lodged with the application show that three sites had been considered for the hub before the council chose this one.
A community impact statement shows that the development would be called “Calon Llangattock,” which translates to “Heart of Llangattock.”
The council said: “Calon Llangattock would have a role in tackling social isolation and building resilience within the community.
“The vision is to provide a fully inclusive facility that provides opportunities for socialising, employment, volunteering, community development, access to services, and community and environmental sustainability.
“Calon Llangattock will be a vibrant and accessible daytime meeting place at the heart of our community, with a cosy café and essential shop services.
“It will be a hub where local people can gather, volunteer, access practical help, and forge friendships through joint endeavour and a sense of belonging.”
The council explained that Llangattock “no longer” has a shop, café or place to meet every day of the week, and that a rapidly ageing population brings with it social isolation and loneliness.
The council said: “Llangattock is heavily reliant on the retail, health and other services available in Crickhowell.
“While only a mile away, they are accessible only by car or via narrow and uneven pavements crossing the sloping Usk River Valley, a difficult journey for the less able.
“A shop and hub was among the most requested facilities in the place plan consultations conducted by Llangattock Community Council in 2023/2024.
“In surveys held in September 2024 and July 2025, 70 to 75 per cent of respondents supported the creation of Calon Llangattock, and 60–80 people volunteered to work in it.”
Llangattock Community Benefit Society (LCBS) has already been formed to create a business case, run a community share offer bid for funding to the National Lottery and the Welsh Government Community Facilities Scheme to build the hub.
The consultation period will come to an end on June 24.
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