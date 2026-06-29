Monmouthshire County Council has announced a series of temporary traffic regulations to accommodate essential maintenance, resurfacing, and utility works throughout July 2026. Local motorists and pedestrians are advised to plan ahead, as several busy residential areas will face closures and speed reductions.
Further details regarding these closures can be reviewed in the Abergavenny Chronicle or via https://publicnoticeportal.uk including the Wenallt Lane Notice of Intention, the Union Road West Notice of Making the St Faith's Close, Llanfoist Notice of Intention, the Gwent Road Notice of Making, the Derwen Way Notice of Intention, the Church Road Notice of Intention , the Cae Meldon Notice of Intention, the C716.2 Beili Priory Notice of Making, and the B4521 Cross Ash Notice of Intention .
Resurfacing projects are set to disrupt several key routes. Beili Priory in Abergavenny closed completely from its junction with the A40 Monk Street between July 2 and July 6. This work also closed the pedestrian footway, and because it is a no-through route, no diversion will be signed.
Nearby, a 235-metre section of Union Road West is scheduled for resurfacing from July 7 to July 8 (9am to 4pm), diverting traffic via the A40 and A4143. Additionally, St Faith’s Close in Llanfoist will undergo resurfacing between July 9 and July 10 (9am to 3pm). As a no-through road, residents should expect delays but can access properties when possible.
Utility improvements will also cause closures. A 45-metre section of Gwent Road in Llantilio Pertholey is closed from July 6 to July 26 for gas main replacement works, with a signed diversion via Hereford Road, Midway Lane, and Firs Road. Poling works will shut down a 25-metre stretch of Wenallt Lane in Gilwern on July 8 (8am to 5pm), diverting drivers through Station Road, Brunant Road, and Twyn Wenallt.
Similar poling works will close a 30-metre section of Derwen Way in Abergavenny on July 10 (8am to 5pm), with diversions via Llwynu Lane and Hillcrest Road. Furthermore, Church Road in Nantyderry will close near Nant-Y-Derry Road from July 9 to July 13 for Welsh Water works, while Cae Meldon in Gilwern will close for waste maintenance on July 12 between 10am and 3pm.
In Cross Ash, poling works by MJ Quinn will not close the road but will reduce the B4521 (Hill House to Trebella Farm) to a single lane. Controlled by temporary traffic signals, the speed limit will be reduced from 60mph to 40mph on July 14 between 8am and 5pm.
For all closures, reasonable access will be maintained for fronting properties. Drivers are urged to follow all signed diversionary routes.
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