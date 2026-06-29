Further details regarding these closures can be reviewed in the Abergavenny Chronicle or via https://publicnoticeportal.uk including the Wenallt Lane Notice of Intention, the Union Road West Notice of Making the St Faith's Close, Llanfoist Notice of Intention, the Gwent Road Notice of Making, the Derwen Way Notice of Intention, the Church Road Notice of Intention , the Cae Meldon Notice of Intention, the C716.2 Beili Priory Notice of Making, and the B4521 Cross Ash Notice of Intention .