New public toilet and high quality facilities for sports clubs in Abergavenny have been recognised by industry experts at a glittering awards ceremony.
Abergavenny Town Council was recognised for its outstanding approach to the town centre alongside Monmouth, and Magor with Undy, councils and Monmouthshire Council.
The Royal Town Planning Institute Cymru’s (RTPI) Award for Excellence in Plan Making Practice celebrates exceptional plan making that delivers meaningful, measurable outcomes for communities, the environment and local economies.
The plans, including Monmouth Bus Station improvements, were developed alongside consultants led by Chris Jones Regeneration, working with Roberts Limbrick Architects and Owen Davies Consulting.
A county council spokesperson said: “The accolade acknowledges Monmouthshire’s innovative work to develop placemaking plans shaped and driven by local communities, placing local people at the heart of shaping the future of their towns.
“A strong partnership between the councils has ensured the plans reflect local priorities and ambitions, supporting the creation of vibrant, sustainable and inclusive places to live, work and visit.
“Through this work, Monmouthshire Council is supporting regeneration across its towns, attracting significant external investment while strengthening local economies and community wellbeing.”
Placemaking and regeneration strategies are already under was for Chepstow, Usk and Caldicot.
Other projects for 2026/27 include:
- New, high-quality Changing Places and public toilets in Abergavenny/Usk
- A new skatepark and “quick win” public realm improvements in Caldicot
- New and improved public toilets and community growing space in Chepstow
- Enhancements to Magor Square and at key gateways into Magor with Undy
- Support to bring empty buildings back into use in town centres.
Cllr Paul Griffiths, Monmouthshire Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Sustainable Economy, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this award.
“Our placemaking plans are built on collaboration, with town councils, residents and businesses, working together to shape the future of their communities.
“This recognition reflects our shared ambition to create thriving, sustainable town centres across Monmouthshire.”
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