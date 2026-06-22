Abergavenny motorists, pedestrians, and residents are being warned to prepare for a series of upcoming travel disruptions as Monmouthshire County Council rolls out essential roadworks across the area. The local authority has issued several traffic regulation notices detailed by Carl Touhig, Head of Neighbourhood Services, outlining closures for resurfacing and utility works set to begin over the next few weeks.
Several key streets within Abergavenny are undergoing resurfacing. Drivers should expect delays on Union Road West, which will temporarily close for a 235-metre stretch from its junction with the A40. The closure will take place between July 7 and July 8, operating from 9 am to 4 pm, with a signed diversion via the A40 and A4143.
Meanwhile, resurfacing on Beili Priory (C716.2) will completely close the road from its junction with A40 Monk Street between July 2 and July 6. This closure operates between 9 am and 4 pm and will affect pedestrians as well due to footway closures. Because it is a no-through route, no signed diversion will be in place.
These follow evening closures on Queen Street (June 25–29) and Mill Street (June 30–July 1), which both require shut-downs between 6 pm and midnight to facilitate safer resurfacing operations.
Beyond road repairs, vital utility projects are causing closures in the surrounding areas. In Llantilio Pertholey, a 45-metre section of Gwent Road at its Hereford Road junction will close from July 6 to July 26 for gas main replacement works. A signed diversion will route drivers via Hereford Road, Midway Lane, Firs Road, and Gwent Road.
Just outside town in Govilon, gas service works will shut a 45-metre stretch of Station Road from its junction with Pen Padrig between July 6 and July 10. Motorists can divert via Cwm Lane, School Lane, and Derwen Deg. Additionally, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water works have necessitated a temporary closure on Abergavenny's Stanhope Street between Avenue Road and Chapel Road from June 30 to July 2.
The council has confirmed that "reasonable access will be maintained for properties fronting the affected lengths of road during the period of the closures". However, officials remind the public that under Section 16(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, failing to comply with these restrictions constitutes a prosecutable offence. Drivers are urged to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.