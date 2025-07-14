Smiths Auction Rooms is a cool retreat in the hot weather as they are based in an old Methodist chapel which makes it a lovely place to work in the summer months. They have had an unusual week - with some quiet moments interspersed with rushes of rapid activity, when a number of larger consignments of good quality antiques have all arrived at the same time.
One of the busier times occurred when an elderly gentleman joined them for a couple of hours whilst they catalogued and valued a large consignment of antique jewellery which had belonged to his late wife’s family. He was delighted to be told that this is a sector of the antiques market which is performing extremely well at the moment and was truly amazed to find that he had over £8,000/£12,000 worth of entries for the sale by the time the valuer had finished.
Highlights included a beautiful Edwardian negligee necklace set with amethysts, old cut diamonds and pearls as well as a charming Victorian diamond set flower form pendant - both expected to make around £600/£800. Other interesting items include a Victorian gold mounted triple scarab beetle brooch as well as a rare Victorian silver and enamel Renaissance Revival lyre brooch set with rubies – both of which will appeal to collectors and the trade rather than the average private buyer.
With other good consignments on the way it looks like this could be a great sale to enter items in order to get ahead of the autumn rush - when there are vast numbers of sales to compete with. Nowadays August can actually prove to be a good time to sell with online bidding providing a constant year round market and yet fewer sales take place at this time to satisfy the demand. Smiths used to take a small break during the summer months, but have now found that the August sales seem to be very successful.
The ceramics and glass section also saw a large consignment of entries arrive in the last week including a good selection of Moorcroft pottery as well as a small group of studio glass such as an eye catching Whitefriars ‘Hoop’ vase by Geoffrey Baxter. Other items include a Doulton Lambeth beaker with three applied scenes of cricketers, mounted with a silver rim, it is estimated at £200/£300.
Highlight of the Moorcroft collection was an attractive vase by William Moorcroft in the sought after Persian pattern and estimated at £600/£800.
Other entries in the sale include a wide selection of vintage floral and still life paintings which seem to be selling very well at present as well as a delightful Victorian oil on canvas of two thrushes with their nest. In the collectables section a rather amusing anthropomorphic bronze hare dressed as a huntsman and holding a shot gun by Auguste Nicolas Cain is expected to prove very popular and is estimated at £150/£200.
The toy section is also filling up fast with a selection of Hornby trains and other antique and vintage toys such as Barbie and Action Man. The toy section can provide some surprising and fun moments in the sale with a collection of five vintage cast metal early television figures including Billy Bean and Mr.Turnip Head which are estimated at £100/£150.
Final entries for the August sale, which includes Toys, Ceramics, Glass, Silver, Gold, Jewellery, Paintings, Furniture and Collectables are invited. Please telephone 01531821776 for an appointment or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.
