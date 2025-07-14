It was so hot in work last week that I found a little bunny flaked out on a client’s patio. My first thought was that it had Myxomtosis – the worst disease ever ‘invented’. But his eyes were clear and he seemed OK other than being ‘unnaturally approachable’.
I gave him some water, an apple and a kale leaf from the garden all to no avail so – because it made sense – I took my cooling neck scarf off and put that over him to see if it would cool him down.
I went back to work and when I checked on him 20 minutes later he had gone. I can’t tell you how good it felt to have ‘made a difference’ – and what an original marketing angle for the cooling neck scarves too.
Apart from the wildlife, I am also feeling so sorry - and worried - for plants and trees in this weather. A lot of them are showing real signs of distress in the drought conditions and watering containers is becoming a skill in itself to try to beat the compost drying out and losing all absorbency. One gardener friend of mine is freezing tubs of ice in her chest freezer and putting them on the surface of hanging baskets and herb boxes to defrost and water gently.
My brother and I used an iron bar to make holes around 30 young fruit trees that were planted last winter for another client. They have done well until recently but the scorching temperatures and wind proved just too much for them and they were starting to wilt. Once we had ‘barred’ the holes we kept them filled with water until it was very slow to drain and now they are filled every morning and evening, ensuring the water gets to the roots rather than just run off. The holes are at the right distance from the trunk to avoid damaging the roots whilst allowing them to access, and actually grow toward, the moisture.
Ash Dieback is also becoming more and more obvious as the dead and dying tree skeletons stand out starkly against the other green canopies, although I did hear some encouraging news last week. Apparently scientists have found that the young, ‘new’ saplings have developed a natural immunity toward the disease and are ‘thriving’. It’s nice to have some good news.
I have already harvested lots of pea shoots, rocket and coriander grown in large tubs this year, but despite regular watering and harvesting one or two of the tubs are past their best. So I’ll tip them out and redo them for the latter part of the season. I’ll add some fresh compost, but I’m also going to shred some of Yogi’s incontinence sheets and add those. They are obviously designed to absorb and ‘trap’ water so should help to keep the compost hydrated. I’ve used nappies to line hanging baskets before now, which has worked a treat, so this should work in much the same way. I’ll also line the tubs with the absorbent sheets too, as most of the ‘water run-through’ happens when the compost shrinks away from the sides of the container.
Then I’ll sow Red Mustard Leaves – which are delicious – and some more rocket which, believe it or not, will be easier to grow than lettuce which doesn’t like germinating in hot weather and will also bolt once established. It is also hugely versatile, great in salads and sandwiches but also for pesto too. And I have tried gently sautéing it with a bit of garlic, olive oil and some chopped roasted cashew nuts – that was delicious.
