Smiths Auctions in Newent have had a busy taking in week, with a fantastic range of antiques and collectables consigned for their upcoming sale on August 7- 8. Interesting items have been consigned across all categories, and the sale is already shaping up to be an exciting one. With the deadline for entries set for July 21, there’s still time to get in touch if you have items you'd like to include.
The specialist section of the auction is dedicated to toys, and Smiths have had a great variety of toys consigned so far. One entry is the charming Brum pedal car, which has now arrived and is sure to delight fans of the beloved TV series. It’s not hard to imagine the auction room doors closing at night, and little Brum setting off on one of his trademark adventures through the streets of Newent! In a scene straight out of Toy Story, we can’t help but also imagine the Sindy dolls taking a ride on the model railways and enjoying a dainty tea party with the beautiful tea sets on offer in the ceramics section.
The watch section is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the sale, with a superb range to suit all tastes and budgets. Among the standout lots is a very impressive Omega Speedmaster Professional Mark II from 1971, complete with its original box and paperwork, estimated at £1,500–£2,000. Also from 1971 is a Bulova Accutron Spaceview, featuring a distinctive skeleton dial with a futuristic aesthetic, offered in its original box with paperwork and estimated at £100–£150. Watches remain one of the most searched for categories online and always attract strong bidding at auction. If you have a timepiece you'd like to sell, the team at Smiths would be delighted to offer a free, no-obligation valuation.
The collectables section continues to be a hugely popular part of the sale, attracting interest from a wide range of buyers. The team at Smiths have recently catalogued an exciting selection of signed football memorabilia, with the standout piece being a match-worn Barcelona shirt from 2005, worn by Iniesta and signed by the entire squad, it is estimated at £600–£800. Another eye-catching item is a vintage Hudson’s Soap enamel sign, estimated at £100–£150, with just the right amount of rust to give it that authentic aged charm and perfect ‘Man Cave’ appeal.
For something truly impressive, a large floor-standing specimen cabinet offers a stunning display solution for collectors, ideal for housing butterflies, fossils, or other curiosities. Crafted in mahogany and fitted with thirty glazed-top drawers, each numbered and complete with original brass handles, this piece is expected to draw strong interest and could easily surpass its £600–£800 estimate.
Smiths have built a great following on Facebook, where they post regular updates each week showcasing exciting new items that have come in for auction. From antique
treasures to unique collectables, they also post about all aspects of the auction process and even on occasion offer giveaways and competitions. Be sure to follow them at ‘Smiths Auctions’ to stay up to date and get a first look at what’s coming up!
Entries are still invited by appointment until July the 21st. The August sale includes Ceramics, Silver, Jewellery, Watches, Furniture, Pictures and Collectables as well as the specialist section for antique and vintage Toys. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.