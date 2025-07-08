With July upon us, all roads lead to Builth Wells, with the Royal Welsh Show less than a fortnight away. As well as showcasing the best of rural Wales, the Show will be a significant milestone for the FUW as we celebrate 70 years since our establishment in 1955.
Whilst a lot has changed politically, socially and agriculturally over the past seven decades, the FUW's founding principles of thriving, sustainable family farms continue at the heart of the Union’s work as we continue to represent thousands of members across Wales.
As part of the celebrations, a special panel discussion will be held at the FUW pavilion on Wednesday at 11:00 and is open to all. The panel will bring together a range of familiar faces to reflect on changes and challenges over the years, and address the evolving landscape facing the future of Welsh agriculture.
As well as an opportunity to reflect on the Union’s history, the Show also offers a crucial opportunity to look forward, with a particular focus on future farm funding frameworks and what work can be done to incentivise and support the next generation of farmers.
With the industry waiting in anticipation for the final Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), a question and answer session on Monday morning at 11:00 will provide an opportunity to hear the FUW's reaction, as well as a question and answer session with the Welsh Government, providing an opportunity for members and the public to ask questions on the Scheme design and expectations.
Wednesday morning will also provide insight on future farm funding, with the FUW hosting a discussion on Wednesday morning focused on the Welsh Government’s new Ffermio Bro agri-environment scheme, with a discussion on how it can support farmers and nature in National Parks and Designated Landscapes in Wales.
Tuesday will see the FUW launch their policy report ‘A Mandate for Future Farmers’, outlining our vision to increase the opportunities for young farmers and new entrants in Wales. The document will outline key asks of both the Welsh and UK governments, as well as the wider farming community, to nurture the next generation of farmers. Held at the FUW pavilion on Tuesday morning at 11:15, the launch will provide an opportunity for an array of young farmers and new entrants to share their own experiences, as well as insight from representatives from Wales’ Young Farmers Clubs and Farming Connect.
There’ll be a warm welcome at the FUW pavilion throughout the week, so don’t hesitate to call by for a cuppa and a catch-up!
