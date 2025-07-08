Tuesday will see the FUW launch their policy report ‘A Mandate for Future Farmers’, outlining our vision to increase the opportunities for young farmers and new entrants in Wales. The document will outline key asks of both the Welsh and UK governments, as well as the wider farming community, to nurture the next generation of farmers. Held at the FUW pavilion on Tuesday morning at 11:15, the launch will provide an opportunity for an array of young farmers and new entrants to share their own experiences, as well as insight from representatives from Wales’ Young Farmers Clubs and Farming Connect.