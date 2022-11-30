Following the announcement that HSBC’s Abergavenny branch will be closing on the April 18 2023, Peter Fox MS has revealed his plans to call for an urgent meeting with HSBC.
According to HSBC, its customer numbers have fallen rapidly since the pandemic, with the vast majority moving to online banking. Consequently, 114 branches are set to close across the UK.
Peter Fox said: “This is deeply troubling news, and my thoughts are with all those who will be impacted by HSBC’s decision.
“The people of Abergavenny, and in the surrounding areas, are reliant upon this bank, yet today’s announcement will undoubtedly cause huge levels of anxiety.
“My office has reached out to HSBC to arrange an urgent meeting to establish the full facts.”