Senedd Member, Peter Fox, has met with the Blaenavon World Heritage Site Commons Management Group, representatives of both Monmouthshire and Torfaen County Council, Brecon Beacons National Park Authority, and his colleague, Laura Anne Jones MS to discuss concerns relating to Keepers Pond between Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
Keepers Pond, located on the side of the Blorenge Mountain, is a major tourist attraction, overlooking some spectacular views of Monmouthshire and the Brecon Beacons. The pond and nearby areas attract significant visitors throughout the year, who walk, cycle, swim and paddleboard.
The meeting, which was originally scheduled to be near the pond, but was moved to the nearby Blaenavon World Heritage Centre due to the weather, Peter heard concerns and took part in a constructive discussion relating to a lack of facilities for users of the pond and surrounding area, road safety, protection for livestock, and ensuring there are safeguards for biodiversity and the area’s SSSI.
In addition to this, Peter was also told about the negative impact illegal off-roading is having on the area. He was informed about how important and positive the ongoing police efforts through Gwent Police’s Operation Harley were on tackling this issue, and how essential it is that this continues.
Peter Fox, Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, said: “It was great to come together at such a well constructed meeting, and to hear about how positive tourism had been for the pond.”
“We discussed a wide range of issues, focusing on how we can ensure the pond is best equipped for visitors, about what can be done to improve road safety, all whilst ensuring the area retains its SSSI status.”
“I am very grateful to everyone who took the time to meet with me today, and I will look to follow this up now with the relevant teams.”