Abergavenny Community Centre in Park Street played host to Black History 365 - a celebration of black history organised by Gilwern based Martha Holman of the Love Zimbabwe charity.
The event was designed to recognise the achievements of the black population in Wales and Monmouthshire in particular and a packed community centre saw live music and touching speeches from local people.
Touching performances
The event was opened by the Mayor of Abergavenny, Bryony Nicholson and the leader of Monmouthshire Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby and kicked off with performances from Holly and Jessica Asante who read two poems, one of which was self written and one from Maya Angelou and Tanaka Holman who performed four songs, two of which were original compositions.
The keynote speaker for the evening was Uzo Iwobi, head of Race Council Cymru which funded the evening. She explained that the reason for calling the event Black History 365 is that black history should be considered every day of the year and not just for one month. She went on to tell her personal story of being offered only menial jobs when she first came to Wales and her determination to overcome these barriers and succeed in life.
She was introduced by local MP Catherine Fookes who outlined the importance of integrated communities in Monmouthshire.
These speeches were followed by emotional talks by Patrick Semani Jefwa who has worked in the Angel Hotel in Abergavenny for ten years and Florence Serwaah Karikari who focused on her struggles as a nurse bringing up two children on her own.
Proud to be a person of colour
Organiser, Martha Holman then talked about her own story and how she was proud to be a person of colour in Abergavenny and the abuse she has suffered.
Next up was an amazing rap performance by Eddie Biiga who drew rapturous applause!
Tobias Robertson then delighted everyone with his fabulous library of songs, singing well known cover versions and self-compositions.
The cultural finale came in the shape of some incredible drumming and dancing from Idriss Camara and Mamadou Oury who by the end of the evening had everyone up dancing and singing.
During the event, wonderful food was served by Mama Maggie's Recipies from the Cameroon.
Thanks go to Marion Pearse from Abergavenny Community Centre who facilitated the event and was always available when needed.
This was by far the biggest black history event so far in Monmouthshire, and organiser, Martha Holman said that it would be back next year with a bang!
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