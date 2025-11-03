The Gilwern-based charity “Love Zimbabwe”, led by Martha and David Holman, is celebrating a remarkable act of generosity from two long-time supporters.
After visiting the charity’s community centre in Chinamhora, Zimbabwe, they saw first-hand the challenges of reaching remote schools, clinics, homesteads, and disabled support groups—many tucked deep in the bush and accessible only via rough, rutted tracks. At the time, the charity relied on a single, ageing pickup truck that frequently broke down.
Determined to make a difference, the couple decided to donate their Isuzu 4x4 pickup truck to the community centre. The vehicle, equipped with mud-style tyres and designed for rugged terrain, will make a huge difference in improving access to outlying areas and strengthening the charity’s ability to serve those most in need.
The truck will be shipped from Sheerness in Kent to Walvis Bay, Namibia, before continuing overland to Zimbabwe. It is expected to arrive at the start of the new year, where it will be welcomed by community centre managers Taurai and Tafadzwa Sinaro.
Love Zimbabwe’s trustees have expressed deep gratitude for this generous gift, describing it as “a symbol of solidarity, mobility, and love in action.” They also extended thanks to Judds Garage for servicing the vehicle and ensuring it is in top condition for its journey.
This donation is a powerful reminder of how shared values and compassion can drive real change—one generous act at a time.
Love Zimbabwe works in partnership with Chinamhora Community Centre to create opportunities for sustainable living by applying a community development approach.
The centre provides training, resources, and equipment to help the community learn, increase food production, and start micro businesses. We encourage independence and sustainable living. Through collaborative community projects focused on education, health, food production, and sanitation, they help the local community to take action to adapt to climate change. To date, they have helped 25 individual artists and 10 cooperatives to sell their fairly traded crafts online.
Additionally, the centre provides a library, facilities for disabled children, and internet access for the community.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.