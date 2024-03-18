Local charity founder, Martha Holman headed to London early this month after being invited by David Davies, the Secretary of State for Wales to represent ethnic minorities from Wales to celebrate St. David’s day at No. 10 Downing Street.
This was a great honour for Martha and an opportunity to spread the word about her charity, Love Zimbabwe and to promote all things Fairtrade.
She had already received an award from the Points of Light initiative who recognise outstanding individual volunteers – people who are making a change in their community. Every week day the Prime Minister recognises an inspirational volunteer with the daily Points of Light award, and Martha received hers in 2023.
She travelled to the capital with close friend, Professor Uzo Iwobi, head of Race Council Cymru who had also been invited to attend.
Martha commented, ‘It was a wonderful experience to celebrate St. David’s day with a group of others from Wales who have made significant contributions to the lives of people in the country. I had a great time telling everyone about the charity and it’s work both in Zimbabwe and Wales. I also took the opportunity to inform those present about the workings of the Fairtrade Foundation. I believe that getting involved with decision makers at this level will help to change opinions and policies for the better.’
Love Zimbabwe recently had a sell out fundraising event at the Melville Theatre and there will be a summer fundraiser in July.
Martha was forced to flee her home country of Zimbabwe in 2001 after being criticised for teaching politics to students and has since worked tirelessly to create links between Wales and the country of her birth.
She visits Zimbabwe regularly to ensure that Fair Trade producers receive financial remuneration, and in 2016 and 2017 made trips to the country with students from the Anthropology Department of Lampeter University to participate in extensive community projects. In 2017, she won an award in the social and humanitarian category of the (EMWAA) for women who have made a significant contribution to Welsh life.
For more information about the charity visit lovezimbabwe.org