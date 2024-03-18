Martha commented, ‘It was a wonderful experience to celebrate St. David’s day with a group of others from Wales who have made significant contributions to the lives of people in the country. I had a great time telling everyone about the charity and it’s work both in Zimbabwe and Wales. I also took the opportunity to inform those present about the workings of the Fairtrade Foundation. I believe that getting involved with decision makers at this level will help to change opinions and policies for the better.’