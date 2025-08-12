Stargazers are in for an incredible display as the annual Perseid meteor shower returns, with Bannau Brycheiniog National Park offering one of the best locations in the UK to witness this spectacle dark sky event.
A designated International Dark Sky Reserve, the park promises breathtaking, unobstructed views of the night sky - ideal for meteor watching. A highlight of many astronomers’ calendars due to its high hourly rate and bright meteors, this year the Perseid meteor shower will be active until August 24, with its peak tonight (Tuesday, August 12). Although this coincides with a full moon, the Perseids often produce bright fireballs that should still be visible.
Perseids and an ‘appulse’
Nick Busby, Chairman of Usk and Abergavenny Astronomical Societies, said: “Bannau Brycheiniog National Park is a great location for stargazing and observing the main celestial events in the night sky.
“August 12 is not only the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, but in the early hours of the morning, will also feature an appulse when Jupiter and Venus, two of the brightest objects in the sky, appear closest together.”
The National Park Authority encourages visitors to dress warmly and allow their eyes to adjust to night mode by using a red light. Suggested viewing locations include Usk Reservoir, Hay Bluff and Llangorse Lake. Visitors are also reminded to respect the natural environment and residents, follow the countryside code, and check the weather forecast before heading out.
Dark Sky Festival
For those looking to explore the wonders of Bannau Brycheiniog’s International Dark Sky Reserve, the National Park will be hosting a Dark Sky Festival on Saturday, September 20. Held at the National Park Visitor Centre in Libanus - one of the top stargazing locations in the UK - the Dark Sky Festival brings together an exciting programme of planetarium shows, walks, guided stargazing and workshops.
Festival highlights include Nature by Night, a captivating series of activities where children aged 3–12 can discover the wonders of our dark skies and fascinating nocturnal wildlife. Celebrated photographer Dafydd Wyn Morgan will be hosting a special Astrophotography session to capture the Milky Way and other celestial objects. The festival also features the Ultimate Stargazing Event, a three-part cosmic adventure that includes an immersive planetarium experience, inspiring talks from leading experts, and the chance to explore the night sky using powerful telescopes.
For more information, including event details and ticketing information, please visit: https://shop.beacons-npa.gov.uk/pages/dark-sky-festival-landing-page
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.