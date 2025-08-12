Festival highlights include Nature by Night, a captivating series of activities where children aged 3–12 can discover the wonders of our dark skies and fascinating nocturnal wildlife. Celebrated photographer Dafydd Wyn Morgan will be hosting a special Astrophotography session to capture the Milky Way and other celestial objects. The festival also features the Ultimate Stargazing Event, a three-part cosmic adventure that includes an immersive planetarium experience, inspiring talks from leading experts, and the chance to explore the night sky using powerful telescopes.