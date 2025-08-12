Locals are being urged to keep their doors and windows closed despite the potential for record-breaking temperatures today, with South Wales Fire and Rescue still battling a nearby wildfire.
There has been a wildfire burning near the A465 between Tredegar and Abergavenny since the weekend, with police officers closing the road on Saturday night and firefighters from both South Wales Fire and Rescue and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue tackling the blaze around the clock since then.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Head of Operational Response, Matt Jones, has issued the latest update.
“Since approximately 1pm on Saturday 9 August, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has been responding to a significant wildfire between Tredegar and Abergavenny, which we believe was deliberately set,” he said.
“This fire continues to burn and has presented complex and challenging conditions for our crews to manage. Since the incident began, we have deployed multiple fire appliances, specialist wildfire teams, wildfire tactical advisors, and drone technology to help contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties and farmland.”
“Our firefighters have been working tirelessly since Saturday in difficult terrain to protect homes, livelihoods, and livestock. Acts of deliberate fire setting place the lives of our firefighters, the safety of our communities, and the environment at unnecessary risk.”
“Arson is a criminal offence and can result in a custodial sentence. If you have any information about how this fire started, we urge you to contact Gwent Police immediately. Your actions could help us bring those responsible to justice and prevent future incidents of this nature."Residents in the local area are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”
