The latest news coming from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is that the blaze is under control, but firefighters have not yet been stood down.
In a statement online, a spokesperson said, “We remain in attendance at a wildfire adjacent to the A465 between Tredegar and Abergavenny.”
“The fire is under control and smoke is expected to continue throughout the day.”
Gwent Police closed the road late last night (Sunday), between Ebbw Vale and Tredegar, to ensure the safety of motorists and the general public, asking them to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journey.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.