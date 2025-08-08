Rumours that nurses’ accommodation at Nevill Hall Hospital would be used to accommodate refugees have been put to bed by the authority that runs the site.
Monmouthshire County Council had previously been asked by the Home Office whether it could consider housing more refugees in the county, however they did say they didn’t want that to impact the current housing need in the county.
Following several enquiries from readers, and an approach to Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, the organisation revealed there were no plans to use the on-site accommodation for any other purpose other than housing nurses.
“The residential flats the on Nevill Hall Hospital site have always been utilised as accommodation for staff who don’t live locally to the area,” a spokesperson said.
“We don’t currently have any plans to use this building for any alternative purposes or housing arrangements.”
They also said there were no further plans to use the building known as Bron Haul, also on the Nevill Hall site, which has a creche on the first floor.
Meanwhile, Monmouthshire Council has confirmed it has no further plans to host any additional refugees or asylum seekers in the county, but says that it will help where it can.
“Monmouthshire continues to play host to many Ukrainian families displaced by the ongoing war in their homeland,” a spokesperson said.
“We anticipate this will continue for some time. UK Government continues to press for additional placements across the country.”
“Where we can help, we will try to help but currently we do not have an involvement in hosting any additional refugees / asylum seekers.”
The county is working to become a formal County of Sanctuary, building on Abergavenny's status as an established Town of Sanctuary since 2016.
