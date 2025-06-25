Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet has confirmed its decision regarding the lease of the former Abergavenny Library, which has been awarded to the Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association (MMCA).
In a press release, the council said this decision was made following a comprehensive evaluation process, and marks a significant step towards enhancing community services and inclusivity within the county.
The Former Abergavenny Library, which was closed in 2014/15, has been utilised for various services over the years. In late 2024, the Cabinet declared the asset surplus and approved for the building to be marketed for let.
In statement they said the review of the Cabinet’s decision, which was mandated after the decision was called in for a special meeting by three opposition councillors, was a thorough process.
“After thoroughly evaluating the received tenders, the Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association’s (MMCA) proposal was selected as the highest scoring applicant,” they said.
“The MMCA, a not-for-profit group, plans to transform the former library into Monmouthshire's first mosque and community centre.”
This initiative aims to address the growing needs of the muslim population in Monmouthshire, providing a space for educational, social, economic, and recreational activities. The project aligns with the Council's Community and Corporate Plan, promoting inclusivity and interfaith dialogue.
Monmouthshire County Council says it is committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all its residents.
Community members were recognised at last week's Nation of Sanctuary Awards, hosted by the Wales Refugee Council in Cardiff. Abergavenny Town of Sanctuary received the Nation of Sanctuary Award, recognising its exceptional dedication to supporting sanctuary seekers and refugees in Wales. This award highlights the commitment that the group has demonstrated since its establishment in 2016.
Monmouthshire County Council's Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: "As a council, we are committed to working with our community groups to ensure that all residents of Monmouthshire feel at home.”
“After the tender process, I am excited to see how the Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association settles into their new building. I look forward to the community events that will bring the residents of Abergavenny together to celebrate and learn about each other's religions and cultures."
Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Resources, Cllr Ben Callard, said: "I am very pleased that the Cabinet can confirm the lease being awarded to the Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association.”
“Providing the association with a stable building for them to use as a place of worship and community gatherings is essential to the council's aims of creating a diverse and welcoming county."
"I look forward to seeing the developments over the next months and years as they embed further into the Abergavenny community."
Despite opposition from some members of the community and local officials, the latest news from County Hall means that the MMCA’s committee can continue their preparations for the MMCA to move into the building.
The future of the building and a base for the muslim community in Monmouthshire has, for now, been sealed in the historic library building.
