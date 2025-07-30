REPRESENTATIVES of the county council have met with the members of the Monmouthshire Ukrainian Group in Chepstow to discuss some of the issues and challenges they are currently facing.
Members of the Monmouthshire Ukranian Group in Chepstow spoke to council representatives about:
- How they felt part of the local community
- Community safety
- Mental health
- The need for language classes
- Validation of foreign qualification is an issue- highly skilled individuals are unemployed or doing low skilled jobs
- The need for employment workshops focusing on CV writing, interview techniques, completing application forms
- The desire to organise trips which celebrate Welsh heritage and culture
- Support starting a business
Above all, many people were still uncertain about their futures in the UK.
Issues such as immigration status, completing education and continuation of medical treatment were all cited as reasons for uncertainty.
A Monmouthshire Council spokesperson said they will analyse the information from the engagement event and give feedback to the group on how they can support some of the issues and challenges.
Monmouthshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Angela Sandles (Labour & Co-Op, Magor East with Undy), said: “Community engagement events like these are a great way to meet and listen to members of our communities.”
“We will take on board the points made by the attendees at the Upcycle Cafe.
“We may not be able to help with every aspect, but we can certainly signpost to relevant professionals and organisations. We will look to help the group with project planning and cohesion events.
“I would like to thank the members of MUGiC for taking the time to meet with us.”
