On top of this, the site is filled with trees, one being the large Redwood that is of local, national and International significance. The loss of the tree and the others would be felt within many ecosystems and reduce the biodiversity of the area - a feat that is already incredibly problematic within the UK. This is also extremely counterproductive for the community as Abergavenny has been in a period of developing its biodiversity in the build up to Abergavenny in Bloom.