Abergavenny residents are joining forces and speaking out against the proposed three-storey nursing home, potentially set for the top of Pen-y-Pound.
Mueller Property Group submitted an outline planning application to Monmouthshire County Borough Council for the creation of the care home earlier this year.
The proposed development will see the demolition of an existing dwelling at 54 Pen-Y-Pound to make way for a newly constructed, “state-of-the-art” care home.
However, this was met with outrage from residents of Pen-Y-Pound due to several points that they believed to have been overlooked. In firm opposition to the proposals, they have created the Avenue Crescent Pen-Y-Pound Court Resident’s Association.
In a recent meeting, the association laid out a number of factors that could undermine the community if the plans of the care home go ahead.
The first of these problems is that the proposed access to the care home will be directly opposite the coach and taxi entrance to the new King Henry VIII 3-19 School.
The school will cater for up to 1,910 students, inevitably leading to increased traffic on Pen-Y-Pound Road and potential accidents.
A spokesperson from the association added: “The junction from Avenue Road is tight and not currently fit for purpose. Increased traffic along this road and moving through this junction will cause residents misery, particularly at school start and finish times.
“It is also worth considering the traffic flow along this road during the two nursery sessions that are proposed for the school. The access to the site for pedestrian and cyclists is also very poor with small, low-quality pavements, which are incomplete and inadequate.”
Resident and supporter of the association, Liz Procter, backed this saying: “At present there is chaos at the beginning and end of the school day. Most senior pupils will get themselves to school without parental help and will walk, cycle or catch the school bus. Primary children go by car even when home is within walking distance as can been seen daily at Cantref School.
“The new school will not be on children’s doorsteps so cars will be used. There will be total calamity when term starts in September. What is Monmouthshire Council going to do? Why haven’t they thought this through?”
Another point of concern is the flood risks and surface run off. A spokeperson of the Association shared: “The large roof mass combined with the expansion of the hard standing will lead to increased surface run off.
“This area of Abergavenny has lost large amounts of open ground due to the new school development and removal of the playing fields. This will only intensify the risk of increased run off and therefore, the chance of severe flooding.
“The developers suggest that additional water from the site can be discharged directly into the Cibi Brook. This would have serious consequences for flooding and pollution.”
An additional problem is that the area supports many species of birds, hedgehogs, insects, bats and other small mammals. The loss of the habitat that the property offers wold have massive impact on the local wildlife.
On top of this, the site is filled with trees, one being the large Redwood that is of local, national and International significance. The loss of the tree and the others would be felt within many ecosystems and reduce the biodiversity of the area - a feat that is already incredibly problematic within the UK. This is also extremely counterproductive for the community as Abergavenny has been in a period of developing its biodiversity in the build up to Abergavenny in Bloom.
Beyond these issues, there are the concerns of the look of the area, the loss of history, light and noise pollution, and the impact on the current sewer system.
Moving forward, the association is in the midst of compiling a letter to be sent to Councillor Sara Burch and planning officer, Jo Draper based on the details and concerns raised in the meeting.
Individuals are encouraged to post objections on the planning portal, which can be accessed below: https://planningonline.monmouthshire.gov.uk/online-applicationdetails.do?keyval=rlypukyfj700&activetab=summary
The Association also have plans to open a petition in opposition, which is still in the early stages of planning.
• Drawings submitted as part of the planning application show how the home could look