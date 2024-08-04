This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions will start with moderate rain nearby and a temperature of 19°C.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, the sky will become cloudy with sunny spells, and the temperature will rise slightly to 20°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to being overcast with a temperature of 23°C, marking a warmer start compared to today.
In the afternoon, moderate rain nearby will persist, maintaining the temperature at 23°C throughout the day.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and cloudier, with a maximum temperature of 23°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend indicates a continuation of cloudy conditions with temperatures peaking at 21°C.
Minimum temperatures will be around 15°C, suggesting cooler mornings ahead.
This article was automatically generated