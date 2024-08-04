**A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area** --- In the early hours of this morning, residents of Abergavenny experienced patchy rain nearby with a consistent temperature of 19°C, feeling exactly as warm due to the lack of a significant heat index difference. The wind blew at a moderate pace of 12.8 mph, while the humidity was relatively high at 80%, under completely clouded skies. As we progressed into the afternoon, the weather showed a slight improvement, with the skies becoming partly cloudy, allowing some much-needed sunlight through. The temperature saw a minimal increase to 20°C, matched by the feels-like temperature, and the wind speed also experienced a slight rise to 14.1 mph. Humidity remained steady at 81%, with cloud coverage significantly reducing to 49%. The forecast for the rest of the day predicts a range of weather conditions, starting with fog at 6:00, followed by a transition to cloudy skies by 7:00. Temperatures will gradually increase from 17°C in the early morning to a comfortable 20°C by midday, accompanied by sunny skies that will likely bring some warmth to the area. By the afternoon, expect sunny conditions to prevail, with temperatures peaking at 20°C and the wind speed picking up to around 12.5 mph. Cloud coverage will vary, with partly cloudy skies becoming more dominant as we move into the evening. As the evening approaches, temperatures are expected to decline slowly, reaching 17°C by 18:00, and further down to 13°C by 20:00, maintaining clear conditions. However, as night falls, mist is forecasted for 22:00, with temperatures slightly decreasing to a cooler 11°C, accompanied by a mild wind speed of 6 mph and humidity levels rising to 94%. Residents and visitors should prepare for a day of varied weather conditions, starting with patchy rain and evolving into a pleasant sunny afternoon before concluding with a misty and cooler evening. Those planning outdoor activities should consider the afternoon for the most favorable weather conditions.