This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature is a comfortable 11°C.
There's no chance of rain, so it's a dry start to the day.
The sky is clear, making for a pleasant morning.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain at a steady 11°C.
Again, there's no sign of rain on the horizon.
The sky will continue to be clear, giving us a full day of good conditions.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler with temperatures around 8°C.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, a slight change from today's clear skies.
There's still no chance of rain, so it's another dry start to the day.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C.
There will be some scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella!
Despite the rain, the sky will remain cloudy with sunny spells.
As for the general trend over the next few days, the temperature will hover around 9°C.
The sky will be mostly cloudy, but there's no significant rain expected.
Overall, it's a fairly stable weather pattern for Abergavenny.
