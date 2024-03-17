This morning in Abergavenny, we will experience cool conditions with a temperature of 10°C.
The sky will be foggy, so visibility might be slightly reduced.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 10°C.
We can expect a mix of sun and rain, but without any significant precipitation.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop slightly to 9°C.
We will be greeted by a sunny sky, a pleasant change from today's foggy conditions.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 10°C.
The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds, providing a nice balance of warmth and coolness.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we can expect temperatures to fluctuate between 7°C and 9°C.
The general trend suggests a mix of sun and rain throughout the week.
The average temperature will hover around 9°C, making it a relatively cool week in Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated