This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with scattered showers nearby.

The morning temperature is around 14°C.

Moving into the afternoon, it will remain cool with scattered showers continuing.

The maximum temperature will reach about 12°C.

Tomorrow morning, the weather will be cooler compared to today, with scattered showers still in the vicinity and a morning temperature of around 9°C.

In the afternoon, conditions will remain cool and the scattered showers will persist.

The weather for the day will be consistently cool with scattered showers, with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 9°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Temperatures will vary, with a minimum of around 2°C and a maximum reaching up to 11°C.

