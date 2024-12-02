This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will start with scattered showers nearby and a cool temperature of 8°C.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, the scattered showers will continue, and the temperature will slightly decrease to 7°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to cloudy with sunny spells, marking a cooler start with a temperature of 5°C compared to today.
By tomorrow afternoon, it will remain cloudy with sunny spells, and the temperature will stay steady at 5°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and less wet, with temperatures ranging from 5°C to 5°C.
In the next few days, the general trend suggests a continuation of scattered showers with temperatures fluctuating around 7°C to 13°C.
The weather will transition from clear spells in the early hours to more persistent overcast conditions and scattered showers as the days progress, peaking at a temperature of 13°C before cooling down again.
This article was automatically generated