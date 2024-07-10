**Abergavenny Weather Update** A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area reveals a forecast that requires residents to keep their umbrellas handy and perhaps a warm layer or two as we anticipate variable conditions throughout the day. Early in the morning, the weather was characterized by patchy rain nearby, with temperatures starting at a cool 11°C and feeling slightly colder due to winds reaching speeds of up to 10.7 mph. Humidity was high at 96%, ensuring a damp start to the day under completely overcast skies. As the day progressed, temperatures gradually increased, peaking at 16°C by the early afternoon. The feel-like temperature matched the actual reading, which suggests that the wind's chill wasn't as significant as in the early hours. However, the wind didn't let up much, maintaining a speed of around 14.1 mph. Despite brief periods of light drizzle and rain showers, cloud coverage remained extensive, limiting any significant warmth from the sun. Heading into the evening, the weather showed little sign of improvement with light rain showers continuing and the temperature gradually decreasing. By 17:00, the temperature was recorded at 14°C but felt more like 12°C, indicating cooler winds. The humidity remained high, hovering around the 89% mark, which along with significant cloud coverage, set a consistent theme for a typical rainy day in the region. Late evening hours didn't stray far from the day's overall theme, with patchy rain nearby becoming a constant. While the temperatures saw a slight decrease to 13°C, the humidity persisted, ensuring a moist and chilly end to the day. For those planning to venture out into the Abergavenny area today, it's advisable to prepare for rain at any moment, accompany yourself with a good waterproof jacket, and perhaps a warm drink to ward off the chill. While the sun might make brief appearances, the day largely remains under the spell of classic Welsh weather, with rain never too far off and the need for a cozy layer evident. Stay dry and safe!