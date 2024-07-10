This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be cool with scattered showers and a morning temperature of 16°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain cool with scattered showers and the temperature will reach a maximum of 15°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be slightly warmer with scattered showers and a morning temperature of 18°C.
By the afternoon, it will stay warm with scattered showers.
The weather conditions for the day will be consistent, with a maximum temperature of 18°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows an increase in temperature.
The minimum temperature will be 16°C, and the maximum temperature will reach 20°C.
This article was automatically generated