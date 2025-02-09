This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with scattered showers nearby. The morning temperature is 5°C. Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 6°C, with scattered showers continuing throughout the area.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience a significant change with heavy snow, making it cooler compared to today. The morning temperature will be 3°C. In the afternoon, the snow will lighten to light snow showers, and the temperature will rise slightly to 4°C. Overall, the day will be cooler with snow showers, ranging from 3°C to 4°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of conditions. Initially, scattered showers will persist with temperatures around 4°C. Following this, foggy conditions will develop, transitioning into light snow showers as temperatures fluctuate between 2°C and 5°C. Finally, the weather will clear up, leading to partly cloudy skies with temperatures slightly dropping to around -1°C before overcast conditions return, bringing temperatures back up to 5°C.
