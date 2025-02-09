Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of conditions. Initially, scattered showers will persist with temperatures around 4°C. Following this, foggy conditions will develop, transitioning into light snow showers as temperatures fluctuate between 2°C and 5°C. Finally, the weather will clear up, leading to partly cloudy skies with temperatures slightly dropping to around -1°C before overcast conditions return, bringing temperatures back up to 5°C.