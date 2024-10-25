This morning in Abergavenny, the surroundings are cloudy with sunny spells and a chance of moderate rain.
The morning temperature starts at 12°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the conditions remain cool with cloudy skies and continued chances of moderate rain, reaching a maximum temperature of 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to overcast conditions with a cool start at 10°C.
The chance of moderate rain persists into the afternoon, maintaining cool temperatures.
The overall conditions for the day will be cooler compared to today, with a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum of 10°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a continuation of cool temperatures with a chance of moderate rain.
Minimum temperatures will be around 10°C, while the maximum will reach up to 15°C.
This article was automatically generated