This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cloudy with sunny spells and a chance of moderate rain.
The morning temperature will be around 16°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the chance of moderate rain will continue with the maximum temperature reaching about 17°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be sunny, marking a noticeable change from today's conditions.
The morning will be warmer with a temperature of around 20°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny with a slight decrease in temperature to about 19°C.
The overall conditions for the day will be sunny with a minimum temperature of 20°C and a maximum temperature of 19°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows partly cloudy skies.
The temperature will range from a minimum of 14°C to a maximum of 24°C.
