This morning in Abergavenny, expect scattered showers.
The temperature will be 16°C.
As we move into the afternoon, the skies will turn to be cloudy with sunny spells.
The temperature will peak at 15°C.
Tomorrow morning, we will see similar conditions with scattered showers.
The temperature will be slightly cooler at 14°C.
The afternoon will be overcast with the same temperature of 14°C.
Overall, the temperature will range from 14°C to 14°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, we will see a general trend of overcast conditions.
The minimum temperature will be around 12°C while the maximum will be at 18°C.
This marks a slight decrease in temperature compared to the current days.
This article was automatically generated