This morning in Abergavenny, expect a pleasant start to the day with temperatures around 14°C.
There's no chance of rain, so it's going to be a dry morning.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a comfortable 18°C.
However, scattered showers are expected, so don't forget your umbrella if you're going out.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler than today at 12°C.
Again, it's going to be a dry start to the day.
In the afternoon, the temperature will only rise slightly to 13°C.
Unlike today, tomorrow afternoon will see quite a bit of rain, so be prepared.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain fairly stable around 12°C.
Expect scattered showers throughout the week.
So, keep that umbrella close at hand.
This article was automatically generated