This morning in Abergavenny, conditions will be cool with light drizzle and a morning temperature of 11°C.
In the afternoon, there will be a chance of moderate rain with the maximum temperature remaining at 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to clear skies, significantly cooler than today, with a temperature of 4°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain clear and cool, with the temperature holding steady at 4°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be much cooler and clearer compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 4°C to 4°C.
In the next few days, the general trend indicates a mix of conditions starting with patchy rain nearby and temperatures around 6°C.
Following this, there will be a period of fog with temperatures around 11°C.
Finally, the weather will become partly cloudy with temperatures maintaining at 11°C.
This indicates a varied pattern of weather in the coming days with temperatures fluctuating between 6°C and 11°C.
This article was automatically generated