This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start with temperatures around 11°C.
There will be no chance of rain.
As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to 13°C.
Again, no rain is expected.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with temperatures around 11°C.
By the afternoon, things will warm up a bit with temperatures reaching 14°C.
However, scattered showers are expected.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will hover between 10°C and 12°C.
Expect a consistent 12°C throughout the week.
There will be some scattered showers with a total of 2mm expected.
This article was automatically generated