This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start with temperatures around 11°C.

There will be no chance of rain.

As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to 13°C.

Again, no rain is expected.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with temperatures around 11°C.

By the afternoon, things will warm up a bit with temperatures reaching 14°C.

However, scattered showers are expected.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will hover between 10°C and 12°C.

Expect a consistent 12°C throughout the week.

There will be some scattered showers with a total of 2mm expected.

