This morning in Abergavenny, it's a comfortable 10°C with no sign of rain.
The sun is out and it's a great start to the day.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.
Again, there's no chance of rain and the sunny weather continues.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be similar to today at 11°C.
There's no rain predicted, so it looks like another dry day in Abergavenny.
In the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 11°C.
The dry conditions will persist, making it a pleasant day overall.
As for the weather trend over the next few days, it will be consistently 7°C.
The sunny spells will continue, making it a great week ahead in Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated