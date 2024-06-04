This morning in Abergavenny, we're expecting a warm start to the day with temperatures around 14°C.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 13°C.
There is a chance of scattered showers, so you might want to keep that raincoat handy.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler than today with temperatures around 10°C.
Again, there's no forecast of rain, so it should be a dry start to the day.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.
Just like today, there's no rain expected, so it should remain dry.
For the rest of the week, we're seeing a general trend of cooler temperatures.
The minimum temperature will be around 9°C, with a maximum of 11°C.
There's a chance of scattered showers throughout the week, so be prepared for a bit of rain.
Stay tuned for more updates and have a great day!
This article was automatically generated