This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting a warm start to the day with a temperature of 13°C.
There will be no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 15°C.
Again, there will be no rain, so it will be a dry day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly warmer than today with a temperature of 15°C.
There will be no rain in the morning, making it a good start to the day.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 18°C.
However, there will be scattered showers, so don't forget to carry an umbrella if you are planning to be out and about.
The maximum temperature for the day will be 18°C.
As for the rest of the week, we are expecting general conditions to be quite consistent.
The temperature will hover around 14°C.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds, making for a pleasant week overall.
The maximum temperature for the week will be 14°C.
