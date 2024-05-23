This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 10°C.

There's no chance of rain, so it's going to be a dry morning.

As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 10°C.

Again, no rain is expected, making it a dry day overall.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today.

The temperature will hover around 10°C and it will be a dry start to the day.

However, the afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 13°C.

There will be scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out.

For the rest of the week, the temperature will stay constant at around 11°C.

It's going to be a dry week with no rain expected.

So, it seems like a calm and cool week is in store for Abergavenny.

This article was automatically generated