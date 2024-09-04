This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will start off with scattered showers nearby and a temperature of 14°C.
As the afternoon approaches, the scattered showers will continue, with the temperature slightly rising to 15°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to light rain showers, maintaining the morning temperature at 14°C, similar to today.
By tomorrow afternoon, light rain will persist, and the temperature will again reach a maximum of 15°C.
Overall, the weather for tomorrow will be consistent with light rain throughout the day, with temperatures ranging from 14°C to 15°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will show a continuation of moderate rain.
Temperatures will peak at 19°C.
The mornings will begin with light drizzle, transitioning to scattered showers as the day progresses.
By the end of this period, the temperature will slightly decrease, stabilizing around 17°C with moderate rain prevailing.
This article was automatically generated