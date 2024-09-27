This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature starts at 12°C, feeling cooler due to nearby scattered showers.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells throughout the morning.
By the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 12°C, with scattered showers continuing and the sky remaining cloudy with sunny spells.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will slightly increase to 13°C, with the weather conditions similar to today, featuring scattered showers and cloudy skies with sunny spells.
In the afternoon, the temperature will stay at 13°C, maintaining scattered showers and cloudy skies with sunny spells.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be consistent with today, with a minimum temperature of 13°C and a maximum of 13°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows temperatures fluctuating slightly with scattered showers expected to continue.
The minimum temperature will be around 11°C, and the maximum will reach up to 14°C.
