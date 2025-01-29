This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool and cloudy with sunny spells. The morning temperature will be around 6°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain cool and become overcast. The maximum temperature will reach 6°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, starting at a cool 6°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain sunny, slightly warmer with a high of 7°C. Overall, the day will be sunny with a minimum temperature of 6°C and a maximum of 7°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a continuation of sunny weather. The temperatures will range from a minimum of -1°C to a maximum of 6°C.
This article was automatically generated