As well as a fun activity this is also a fundraising event for a new notice board so it would be ‘amazing ‘for as many people to make their way down. The event is located at Llandewi Skirrid Village Hall, NP7 8AW, and the organisers hope to see lots of people having fun with friends and family. Come down and enjoy your morning with some of the treats they have to offer with a cup of coffee, Everyone is welcome.