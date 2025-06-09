All this week, from Monday June 9th to Friday June 13th, the closure will be enforced between 9pm and 6am to allow a team to carry out investigation works, which could include assessing the current surface of the road and identifying any potential risks with the structure of the bridge.
Although the bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic, emergency access will be maintained while pedestrians and cyclists will be free to cross the bridge throughout the night.
Meanwhile, a new footbridge planned nearby has also been subject to regulatory delays and technical issues.
